April 24 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* Netflix Inc reports CEO Reed Hastings's 2016 total compensation was $23.2 million versus $16.6 million in 2015

* Netflix Inc - chief product officer Neil Hunt 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $8.4 million in 2015

* Netflix Inc reports chief content officer Ted Sarandos' 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2op6oWJ) Further company coverage: