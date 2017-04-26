BRIEF-Netflix prices EUR 1.3 bln offering of senior notes

April 26 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* Netflix prices €1.3 billion offering of senior notes

* Pricing of an offering of EUR 1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2027

* Interest on notes will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears, beginning on November 15, 2017

* Notes will mature on May 15, 2027

* May redeem notes, in whole or in part, at price of 100% of amount thereof plus a "make-whole" premium and accrued and unpaid interest