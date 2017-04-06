BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Netgem SA:
* FY gross profit 27.5 million euros versus 25.8 million euros year ago
* FY net income 6.3 million euros ($6.7 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.15 euros per share
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment