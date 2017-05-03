BRIEF-Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division
May 3 Netgem Sa:
* Software agreement between ZTE and Netgem - partnership initiates in Mexico with TotalPlay
* Partnership starts in Mexico with fiber operator TotalPlay; beginning in Q2’2017 Source text: bit.ly/2pWwf8H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The city of Portland, Oregon plans to subpoena Uber Technologies Inc to force it to disclose software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, a city official said on Friday.
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.