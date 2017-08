March 16 (Reuters) - Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd:

* Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd - have applied for listing of common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under symbol “NETS.” Source text: (bit.ly/2mMh4uB)