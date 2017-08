May 15 (Reuters) - Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd

* Netshoes reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 sales rose 13.9 percent to BRL 396.2 million

* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016

* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly loss per share attributable to owners of the parent r$1.79 or $0.57