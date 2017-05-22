BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements

May 22 (Reuters) - Netsol Technologies Inc:

* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements

* Netsol technologies inc says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements relating to recording of revenue in proper period

* Netsol -quarterly financial statements for quarters ended sept 30, 2015, dec 31, 2015, sept 31, 2016 and dec 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon Source text - bit.ly/2qIub3y Further company coverage: