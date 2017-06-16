Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Network-1 Technologies Inc
* Network-1 increases its share repurchase program
* Company to repurchase up to $5 million of shares of its common stock over next two years
* Share repurchase program may be increased, suspended or discontinued at any time
* Increase in share repurchase program was approved by company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway