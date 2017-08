May 10 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - unit Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC has initiated patent litigation against Facebook Inc

* Network-1 Technologies - lawsuit alleges patents in suit are infringed by core technologies that enable Facebook's newsfeed and timeline features

* Network-1 says lawsuit further alleges Facebook's "unauthorized use of stream-based solutions" of patents in suit