May 10 (Reuters) - NETWORK CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING A/S:

* IT IS A PREREQUISITE FOR ALL CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS THAT THE COMPANY WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ OMX AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* DANSK OTC, THE MAIN SHAREHOLDER, WILL SUBMIT A VOLUNTARY PURCHASE OFFER OF SHARES BEFORE MAY 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)