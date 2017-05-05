UPDATE 1-LeEco founder Jia steps down from top spot at main listed unit
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
May 5 Netx Holdings Bhd:
* Unit entered into a technology partnership agreement with Guangzhou, china based e-do business technology corporation
* Agreement for provision of e-commerce online payment, e-wallet and loyalty programme solutions services in Cambodia, Malaysia & Thailand Source :(bit.ly/2pMNCpr) Further company coverage:
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities
May 22Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Fy underlying* earnings per share 11.0 us cents (fy16: 32.0 us cents)