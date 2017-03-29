FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neuca plans to merge with Cefarm Czestochowa, DHA Dolpharma, Promedic
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 29, 2017 / 6:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Neuca plans to merge with Cefarm Czestochowa, DHA Dolpharma, Promedic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Neuca SA:

* Plans to merge with Cefarm Czestochowa SA, DHA Dolpharma sp. Z o.o. and Promedic sp. z o.o. (acquired companies)

* It owns 100 percent stakes in the acquired companies

* The merger will be carried out through the transfer of assets of the acquired companies to Neuca(acquiring company)

* The transfer will be carried out without increasing the company's capital or exchanging the shares of the acquired companies for the shares of the acquiring company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

