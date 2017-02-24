BRIEF-JCR upgrades Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc's rating to "A+" and changes outlook to stable - JCR
* Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) upgraded the company's rating to "A+" from "A" -JCR
Feb 24 Neuca SA:
* Its unit, NEUCA MED Sp. z o. o., buys Niepubliczny Zaklad Opieki Zdrowotnej "Pod Wierzbami"
* Investment in primary care is a part of the company's strategy to build a network of medical clinics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 China stocks edged up on Tuesday in thin trading as caution prevailed following a months-long run-up to the main index's late-November peak, a key technical resistance.