April 12 Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury

* Neuralstem - New cohort of four patients will be added to ongoing phase 1 human clinical trial for NSI-566 spinal cord-derived neural stem cells

* Neuralstem - Amended protocol was approved by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, institutional review board at study site, University of California San Diego