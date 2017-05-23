BRIEF-Neurocrine Bio's Ingrezza fails study in pedriatric Tourette's patients

May 23 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine announces phase ii results of vmat2 inhibitor ingrezza® for treatment of tourette syndrome

* Neurocrine biosciences inc- study did not meet its primary endpoint

* Neurocrine biosciences inc- there were a total of four discontinuations due to adverse events, two in each of placebo and ingrezza arms in study

* Neurocrine biosciences inc- company is also conducting an open-label, fixed-dose study of ingrezza in up to 180 subjects with tourette syndrome