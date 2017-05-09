FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.90
May 9, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says did not report any revenue for Q1 of 2017 compared to $15.0 million of revenue for Q1 of 2016

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says intends to meet with FDA in late 2017 to discuss a potential new drug application submission

* Neurocrine Biosciences -Enrolled subjects in a Phase I safety and pharmacokinetics study exploring NBI-74788 in healthy volunteers that is nearing completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

