BRIEF-Neurocrine Biosciences reports Q1 loss per share $0.90

May 9 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine Biosciences reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says did not report any revenue for Q1 of 2017 compared to $15.0 million of revenue for Q1 of 2016

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc says intends to meet with FDA in late 2017 to discuss a potential new drug application submission

* Neurocrine Biosciences -Enrolled subjects in a Phase I safety and pharmacokinetics study exploring NBI-74788 in healthy volunteers that is nearing completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: