ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Neuroderm Ltd:
* Results of Neuroderm’s ND0612H phase II trial presented in oral session at the 3rd congress of the European academy of neurology
* Neuroderm Ltd says both R1 and R2 regimens were well tolerated
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test