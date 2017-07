July 10 (Reuters) - Neurometrix Inc

* Neurometrix announces $7.0 million private placement of preferred stock

* Neurometrix - proceeds of offering will be used for commercialization of quell in united states

* Neurometrix - purchase agreement connection with private placement of 7,000 shares of series f convertible preferred stock at price of $1,000 per share