May 26 (Reuters) - NEURON BIO SA:

* TO START TALKS TO REACH REFINANCING AGREEMENT UNDER 5 BIS PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS‍​

* SAYS LOOKS FOR POTENTIAL INVESTORS IN DIFFERENT UNITS AND LINES OF BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY Source text: bit.ly/2rH1nJS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)