Feb 24 Neurosearch A/S:

* Fy operating loss 6.3 million Danish crowns ($897,550.97) versus loss 6.5 million crowns year ago

* Fy net profit 22.8 million crowns versus loss 5.5 million crowns year ago

* In 2017, Neurosearch expects an operating loss in range of 4.5-5.5 million crowns

* 2016 income after tax on continuing operations of 22 million crowns (2015: loss of 7 million crowns)

* Outlook does not include any income from possible sale of company assets

* Says CFO will be leaving the company during the spring

* Says continues to dispose of the remaining assets and liabilities, and the possibility of selling the company is kept open Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0191 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)