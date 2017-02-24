BRIEF-Karo Pharma turns to Q4 EBITDA profit
* Says net sales amounted to MSEK 347.3 (69.1), whereof Q4 MSEK 96.5 (57.4)
Feb 24 Neurosearch A/S:
* Fy operating loss 6.3 million Danish crowns ($897,550.97) versus loss 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Fy net profit 22.8 million crowns versus loss 5.5 million crowns year ago
* In 2017, Neurosearch expects an operating loss in range of 4.5-5.5 million crowns
* 2016 income after tax on continuing operations of 22 million crowns (2015: loss of 7 million crowns)
* Outlook does not include any income from possible sale of company assets
* Says CFO will be leaving the company during the spring
* Says continues to dispose of the remaining assets and liabilities, and the possibility of selling the company is kept open Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0191 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says net sales amounted to MSEK 347.3 (69.1), whereof Q4 MSEK 96.5 (57.4)
* Announced on Monday agreement with Nice Pak Products to distribute ISOCOL products in Canada, China, and Singapore
* Solon Eiendom sold 35 homes for 323 million Norwegian crowns ($38.62 million) in Q4 of 2016