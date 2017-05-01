BRIEF-Neurotrope announces positive top-line results from Phase 2 study of Bryostatin-1

May 1 (Reuters) - Neurotrope Inc :
* Neurotrope announces positive top-line results from Phase 2 study of Bryostatin-1 for moderate to severe Alzheimer’S disease
* Results indicate 20 μg dose,administered every 2 weeks,met pre-specified primary endpoint in Completer population, not in mITT population
* Data indicate that Bryostatin-1 improves cognition and ability to perform activities of daily living
* Plans to meet with FDA to address clinical and regulatory path forward for Bryostatin-1