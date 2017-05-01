FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Neurotrope to provide detailed Alzheimer's drug data in coming months
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
May 1, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Neurotrope to provide detailed Alzheimer's drug data in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Neurotrope Inc-

* Neurotrope CEO says 1 patient on the 20 mcg arm and 3 on the 40 mcg arm dropped out of the study: conf call

* Neurotrope CSO: in this very seriously afflicted population, the rate of dropouts in the trial was typical: conf call

* Neurotrope CSO: stat significance in a phase 3 trial is usually defined by p value of 0.05, but this was a more exploratory phase 2 trial, and the data is encouraging

* Neurotrope CSO expects to provide more detailed results in coming months

* Neurotrope CEO says co is interested in finding a corporate partner to move forward with

* Neurotrope CSO: "we saw very modest efficacy from the 40 mcg" Further company coverage:

