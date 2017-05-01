FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-NeuroVive Pharmaceutical enters into global licensing agreement with Yungjin Pharm
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 11:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NeuroVive Pharmaceutical enters into global licensing agreement with Yungjin Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd:

* announced it has entered into global licensing agreement on Yungjin Pharm's compound KL1333 for genetic mitochondrial disorders

* will now initiate activities in preparation for next clinical study in Europe and/or in U.S.

* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm upfront payments of $1 million at signing

* NeuroVive will pay Yungjin Pharm additional $1 million after completion of a successful phase I clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

