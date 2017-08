May 23 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp:

* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director

* Nevada Copper Corp - issued 3.7 million common shares of nevada copper to pala at a subscription price of cdn.$0.66 per common share

* Nevada Copper Corp - proceeds from private placement will be used to fund evaluation of various project development options at Pumpkin Hollow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: