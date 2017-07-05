July 5 Nevro Corp:
* Nevro announces preliminary unaudited second quarter 2017
revenue and business update
* Sees Fy 2017 revenue $310 million to $320 million
* Sees Q2 revenue $77.5 million to $78 million
* Nevro Corp - company expects worldwide revenue for full
year 2017 to be in range of $310.0 to $320.0 million.
* Nevro Corp- preliminary unaudited U.S. revenue for Q2 of
2017 is expected to be in range of $62.7 to $63.0 million
* Nevro Corp - preliminary unaudited international revenue
for Q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of $14.8 to $15.0
million
* Says additionally, company announced that michael enxing,
vice president of sales, is no longer with company
* Nevro Corp - company announced that preliminary unaudited
Q2 worldwide revenue is expected to be in range of $77.5 to
$78.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: