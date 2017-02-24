BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Nevsun Resources Ltd
* FY earnings per share $0.04
* Nevsun announces 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook and redeploys $120 million to fund Timok
* Sees to maintain top quartile safety performance in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy