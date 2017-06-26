BRIEF-Green Plains says entered deal with holder of co's notes due 2018
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
June 26 Nevsun Resources Ltd
* Nevsun Resources appoints new board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd - Pearce succeeds R. Stuart
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
* Nevsun Resources Ltd - R. Stuart Angus will retire as a director on September 30, 2017
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement