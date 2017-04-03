FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Age Beverages Corp acquires Coco-Libre
April 3, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-New Age Beverages Corp acquires Coco-Libre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - New Age Beverages Corp:

* New Age Beverages Corporation acquires coco-libre

* New Age Beverages Corp - transaction includes a combination of cash and shares of common stock in new age beverages

* New Age Beverages Corp - specific terms of deal were not disclosed

* New Age Beverages Corp - as part of deal, team has identified more than $5 million in cost and revenue synergies to be gained over next 12 months

* New Age - in cost synergy area, group will realize more than $3 million in immediate savings in operating expenses, infrastructure convergence under deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

