FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - New Age Beverages Corp

* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co

* New Age Beverages Corp - will receive assets in exchange for a purchase price of 2.85 million shares of company's common stock, among other things

* New Age Beverages Corp - to receive assets also for cash equal to 150,000 times average of closing price of co's stock on 10 trading days before closing date

* New Age Beverages Corp - to receive assets also for earn out payment of $1.3 million in cash under certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.