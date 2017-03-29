FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says changes in accounting estimates resulted in reduction in 2016 profit
March 29, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance says changes in accounting estimates resulted in reduction in 2016 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - New China Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* As at 31 December 2016, the changes in accounting estimates resulted in an increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB3.186 billion

* As at 31 December 2016, changes in accounting estimates resulted in an increase in liabilities of long-term health insurance contracts by RMB3.059 billion

* As at 31 december 2016, changes in accounting estimates resulted in aggregate reduced profit before tax by RMB6.245 billion for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

