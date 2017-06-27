BRIEF-Rajputana Investment & Finance to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Chairman of Spain's Bankia, Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
* Says expects the new entity resulting from the merger between Bankia and BMN to announce new strategic plan in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)
BERLIN, June 27 Low interest rates are the biggest risk to Germany's financial system which is robust overall, the financial stability committee said on Tuesday, adding while the banking system has become more resilient, risks have also increased.