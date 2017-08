June 2 (Reuters) - NEW EQUITY VENTURE INTERNATIONAL AB:

* DECIDES TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE WORTH UP TO SEK 11.6 MILLION, AT PRICE OF SEK 60PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD TO RUN FROM JUNE 14 TO JUNE 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)