6 months ago
#Financials
March 1, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-New Europe Property Investments announces equity raising of ZAR500 mln via share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - New Europe Property Investments Plc

* Announces an equity raising of approximately ZAR500 million through issue of new ordinary shares

* Vendor consideration placing will be utilised partly to refinance acquisition of arena centar, announced on 7 no

* Book build opens at 0900 (south african time) and co reserves right to close it at any time thereafter

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as practical following closing of book build

* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner for equity raise. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

