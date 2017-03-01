FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-New Europe Property Investments raises 1 bln rand via placing
March 1, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-New Europe Property Investments raises 1 bln rand via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - New Europe Property Investments Plc :

* Results of the accelerated book build, issue of equity and total voting rights

* Book was oversubscribed

* Amount of capital to be raised was increased to 1 billion rand (approximately 72 million euros)

* New shares have been priced at 146.00 rand per share, a 1.15 pct discount to closing price on Feb. 28, 2017

* A total of 6,849,315 new NEPI shares are expected to be issued and list on March 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

