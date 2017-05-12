BRIEF-New Europe Property says continues to be well positioned to operate and grow in target markets

May 12 (Reuters) - New Europe Property Investments Plc :

* Says group achieved 12.02 euro cents in distributable earnings per share for first three months of 2017

* Says as of 31 march 2017, group had 54 million euros in cash

* Says average interest rate for Q1, including hedging costs, was 3.4%, down from 3.7% at 31 december 2016

* Says group continues to be well positioned to operate and grow in its target markets

* Says pending merger with rockcastle will further improve group's ability to perform in accordance with its strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)