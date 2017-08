April 11 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc:

* NJ TRANSIT awards MCI the second year of the 6-year contract for 185 commuter coaches

* Unit announced NJ TRANSIT issued notice-to-proceed for second year of its six year contract for about total value of $92 million

* Motor Coach Industries will commence delivery of year two coaches starting in Q3 2017