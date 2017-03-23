March 22 New Flyer Industries Inc

* New Flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.68

* Expects to deliver approximately 3,650 eus of new transit buses and motor coaches during fiscal 2017

* Qtrly total revenue $622.6 million versus $418.9 million

* New Flyer Industries Inc - expects to deliver about 3,650 eus of new transit buses and motor coaches during fiscal 2017, an increase of 4 pct from FY 2016

* New Flyer Industries Inc - growth in motor coach and transit bus aftermarket parts market will be in range of zero to 2 pct in 2017