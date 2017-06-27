BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 New Gold Inc:
* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan
* Says both project schedule and capital cost estimate remain in line with new gold's updated plan announced in late January 2017
* New Gold Inc - continues to target first gold production in September 2017
* New Gold Inc - estimated development capital cost from beginning of this year to targeted November 2017 commercial production remains $515 million
* Says project spending at rainy river during Q2 is expected to be approximately $170 million
* Says remaining capital cost to targeted November commercial production is estimated to be approximately $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.