4 months ago
BRIEF-New GSK plans to sharpen priorities in drug development
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-New GSK plans to sharpen priorities in drug development

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley told reporters:

* still lot of uncertainty around generic Advair

* focus now on execution, since next wave of new drug launches is in early 2020s

* priority in short term is focusing on opportunities with new drug launches, including Shingrix and closed triple

* long term priority must be around strengthening pharma pipeline

* need to make tough choices around allocation of capital in pharma

* sees logic and benefit in having broad company with 3 business units

* all 3 businesses must continue to perform competitively and gsk must remain best owner

* still digesting Novartis transaction but watching opportunities for M&A

* M&A most likely to bolster early-stage drug pipeline

* wants bigger returns from pharma research and development investment

* wants to bring commercial voice in much earlier in drug development

* wants fewer but bigger drug launches in future

* will need to switch off some areas of drug development Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

