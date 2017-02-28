BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
Feb 28 New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit of 56.6 million yuan ($8.24 million) versus net loss of 373.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m5zw3h
($1 = 6.8694 Chinese yuan renminbi)
BRIDGNORTH, England, March 7 British manufacturer Grainger & Worrall makes millions of pounds casting complex aluminium engine blocks for Formula One and other high-performance cars. But it has hit a problem when it comes to a more basic issue: finding skilled workers.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.