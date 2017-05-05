BRIEF-Bombardier launches Ka-band high-speed internet on Challenger 650 Aircraft
Bombardier launches ka-band high-speed internet on challenger 650 aircraft
May 5 New Jersey Resources Corp:
* Q2 earnings per share $1.33
* Sees FY earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* New Jersey Resources Corp - reaffirmed fiscal 2017 nfe guidance of $1.65 to $1.75 per share
* New Jersey Resources Corp qtrly total operating revenues $733.5 million versus $574.2 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $617.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 22 Countries in sub-Saharan Africa need to get their budgets in order, diversify their economies and look after their poorest people.
LONDON, May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has tried to reach a last-minute settlement with a group of investors who allege that the lender misled them over a 2008 capital increase, according to two people close to the matter.