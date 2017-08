BRIEF-New Jersey Resources reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Jersey Resources Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* New Jersey Resources Corp - "On track to meet fiscal 2017 net financial earnings guidance range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share"

* Qtrly total operating revenues $457.5 million versus $393.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $410.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Jersey Resources Corp - NJR currently expects aggregate capital expenditures of about $352 million for fiscal 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2vsjHIU]