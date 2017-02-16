FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-New Nestle CEO to seek better balance of growth and margin
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 16, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-New Nestle CEO to seek better balance of growth and margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nestle Sa

* Nestle ceo says players in consumer goods industry who focus too much on bottom line see their sales suffer

* Nestle ceo says needs to offer better balance of growth and margin

* Nestle ceo says not working on any large m&a deals now, focus is on organic performance

* Nestle ceo says has "healthy sense of urgency" when it comes to turning around problem businesses like yinlu in china

* Nestle ceo says to narrow guidance as year progresses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)

