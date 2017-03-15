FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-New Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy models to be assembled in Uruguay for LatAm market
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 15, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-New Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy models to be assembled in Uruguay for LatAm market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - PSA:

* New Peugeot Expert and Citroen Jumpy cars to be assembled in Uruguay for Latin America

* PSA Group and its partners, EASA and Nordex, have signed an assembly contract that will allow PSA to step up its light commercial vehicles (LCV) offering in Latin America.

* With a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per year, production will be mainly destined for the Brazilian and Argentinian markets

* PSA Group aims to double light commercial vehicle sales in the region to reach 60,000 units by 2021

Further company coverage:

