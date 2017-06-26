BRIEF-BYD's unit plans to set up investment funds with partners
* Says unit plans to set up investment funds worth a combined 1.85 billion yuan ($270.45 million) with partners
June 26 New Pride Corp :
* Says it raised 20.53 billion won in public offering of 11.5 million shares of the company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/HVBAj8
June 26 Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd :