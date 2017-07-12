BRIEF-TCL Multimedia Technology expects to record significant increase in consolidated profit for 6 months ended June 30 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in its consolidated profit for six months ended 30 june 2017
July 12 New Pride Corp :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 14th series convertible bonds to 1,956 won/share from 2,566 won/share, effective July 12
JAKARTA, July 12 Indonesia's retail sales in May rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday, supported mainly by an increased demand for food items.