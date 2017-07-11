BRIEF-China Animation Characters Co enters placement agreement with Crosby Securities
* Crosby Securities to procure in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd:
* It is expected that group will record a substantial increase in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Expected result due to impairment losses of group's available-for-sale investments of about HK$65.4 million for 1h 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crosby Securities to procure in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Future Empire as purchaser and Smart Concept Enterprise entered into bought and sold note