Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Sports Group Ltd

* Shenzhen Baoxin Sport Industry and Huang Xintao entered into a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding

* Pursuant to MOU Baoxin and Huang proposed to establish a JV company, equity interest of which is proposed to be held as to 75% by Baoxin and 25% by Huang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: