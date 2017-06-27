BRIEF-Bemax to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers
* Bemax Inc - has received approval from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. to supply its private label products to Wal-Mart.com customers
June 27 New Wisdom Holding Co Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$336.4 million versus HK$442.9 million
* FY loss attributable HK$47.3 million versus loss of HK$38.7 mln
* No dividend has been paid or declared by company for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 27 Germany's Metro said on Tuesday its wholesale stores in the Ukraine have been hit by a cyber attack and the retailer was assessing the impact.