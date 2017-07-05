MOVES-ABN hires Crosbie for SSA DCM
LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - ABN AMRO has hired Laura Crosbie to work in its public sector debt capital markets business, according to market sources.
July 5 New World Development Co Ltd:
* Updates on privatisation by way of offer by UBS AG Hong Kong branch to acquire all shares of new world department store China
* Offer is made by UBS on behalf of offeror to acquire all of offer shares at cash consideration of HK$2.00 per offer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/TORONTO, July 5 Short seller Marc Cohodes, who has famously bet against the shares of six Canadian-based companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Home Capital Group Inc, said on Wednesday that he is targeting yet another Canadian firm - Exchange Income Corp.